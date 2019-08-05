Talented and versatile music producer, Beatz Vampire, has been nominated for the producer of the year category in the upcoming Emerging Music Awards (EMA).

With more than 20 songs to his credit, the versatile producer keeps soaring high, hoping to be one of Ghana’s most sought after music producers.

The titles of some of the songs he has produced include ‘bonor’, ‘blow town’, ‘odo pa’, ‘likiliki’, ‘impossible’, ‘tonight’ and ‘Dede’ among others.

Known as Nana Piano, Beatz Vampire in an exclusive interview with Times Weekend on Thursday expressed gratitude to the organisers of EMA for recognising his effort and promised to continue to give off his best to promote Ghana to the rest of the world through music production.

He expressed gratitude to his fans and urged them to keep supporting him.

“I am very happy about this nomination because knowing your work is being recognised, encourages you to do more. I am thankful to all my supporters, I will not disappoint you,” he added.

Beatz Vampire commended EMA for creating a platform to appreciate up and coming musicians, adding that the initiative would go a long way in impacting the music industry positively.

The EMA scheme is aimed to honour gifted and hardworking up- and -coming musicians who do not get the needed recognition and attention as the popular musicians during entertainment award ceremonies.

Several individuals in the entertainment industry, including Big Ike Entertainment and multiple awards winning gospel artist, Cwesi Oteng, endorsed the award scheme after it was launched in April this year.