Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

Government will this month launch the National Export Strategy expected to increase the growth of exports by at least 10 percent annually.

This was said by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Sibusiso Moyo during an induction of new ZimTrade board members.

The new members appointed by Government are the chairperson Mrs Clara Mlambo, Dr Davison Gomo, Ms Florence Makombe, Dr Gift Mugano and Mr Stewart Nyakotyo.

The Government-appointed members join Mr Admire Masenda, Mr Mike Eric Juru, Ms Peggy Rambanapasi and Mr Brian Kagondo who were appointed by the private sector.

“You are expected to facilitate the implementation of the National Export Strategy that will be launched this month,” Minister Moyo said.

He said the strategy was to grow exports by at least 10 percent annually and the board was therefore expected to identify all regulatory and non-regulatory impediments affecting the growth of exports.

Zimbabwe exported approximately US$4,2 billion worth of goods last year.

Minister Moyo urged the new board members to consolidate market access opportunities for Zimbabwe in the region and promote regional integration under Sadc, Comesa, Tripartite, African Continental Free Trade Area and Europe.

He urged the new board to expedite the writing of a new constitution for the organisation to provide a reasonable tenure.

“I am confident that the diverse wealth of professional experience of the new board members will be quite helpful to the National Trade Development and Promotion Organisation to effectively deliver on its mandate of facilitating the growth of national exports,” Minister Moyo said.

ZimTrade is the national trade development and promotion organisation established in 1991.

It is a joint venture partnership between the Government and the private sector and its mandate is to facilitate the development and growth of Zimbabwe’s exports.

Speaking on behalf of the new board members, Mr Kagondo said they would use their diverse backgrounds to achieve the set targets.

“Indeed, this is not your usual board, in terms of gender we have gone past the quotas, also age wise it is also diverse,” he said.

“In terms of experiences and professions it is diverse, so it is not a vehicle you can expect the usual results. I promise that we will hit the ground running and achieve set goals.”