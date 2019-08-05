Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Ingwalo Ezingasoze Zabuna, a publishing company, will be hosting the July Sisterhood Book Launch at the Hope City Centre in Bulawayo where three women born in July are set to launch their books.

The book launch where three women are set to launch their books, will be held on Saturday evening.

The sisterhood started at Luveve Library where the three female authors – Samantha Nunu who is in her early 30s, 17-year-old Nomusa Ncube and 18-year-old Nomqhele Sibanda, all born in the month of July, met and realised they shared the same passion.

Nunu, who had already published a book, In The Hawk’s Claw, then introduced the others to her Singcoli Creative Writers Foundation whose aim is to uplift young authors and nurture them into the writing world. They joined the foundation and she assisted them with the authoring of their books which are now ready to be published.

At the book launch, Nunu, will launch her second book titled The Mirror’s Reflection. Ncube will launch her ‘Sunset of My Youth’ while Sibanda will launch ‘Fading Dreams’.

Speaking about the sisterhood, Nunu said: “We discovered we were born in the same month. I was born on 4 July, Nomusa on the 10th and Nomqhele on the 19th. That is how the sisterhood came into being.”

Ncube’s book, Nunu said, tackles the youths’ lifestyles. Since Ncube is still in high school, Nunu said her main audience are youths.

Sibanda’s is a poetry collection which is also about youths and how their dreams get shattered.

Nunu said this is the first edition of the JSBL with more book launches expected in the near future as the sisterhood is growing.