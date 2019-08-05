Takunda Maodza, Manicaland Bureau chief

THERE is no vacancy in the Presidium and elements covertly jostling for the top positions must stand guided, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister who is also Zanu-PF chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has said.

She made the remarks yesterday while addressing the Manicaland War Veterans inter-district conference at Bezel Bridge in Zimunya-Marange.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the era of the old dispensation which was characterised by divisions, slandering of war veterans, senior Government officials and unbridled ambition for the Presidency, was over.

“For 37 years we were in the old dispensation and you know how it ended. Some elements in the old dispensation had captured the State and we were being insulted and slandered. War veterans were mistreated and abused publicly but we united with our security sectors and embarked on Operation Restore Legacy and in the process restored our dignity that had been stolen,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She said history was repeating itself with some elements angling for the Vice Presidency and the Presidency as if the positions were vacant.

“We still have ambitious individuals that are angling for posts in the Presidium. Be warned. It is not that easy. We should lead by example as war veterans and check the direction that the nation is taking,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She called for selflessness.

“We must not think about ourselves but the majority of Zimbabweans. Some people want the Presidency. There is no vacancy, there is no vacancy, there is no vacancy. Make sure you are playing your role where you are. We do not want divisions,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She said President Mnangagwa was preaching unity all the time.

“The President is saying unity, unity, unity, less politics. Let us build the future of our children. Let us build our country. This is what the President is saying,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“We do not want people that push us from the way we are being shown by President Mnangagwa. During Operation Restore Legacy, it’s you war veterans that stood strong and also went for the march to restore the legacy we had lost. New dispensation has restored our dignity as war veterans.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said President Mnangagwa remembers the journey he walked with war veterans and ex-detainees and will not forget them.

Government, she said, was working on ensuring issues to do with the welfare of war veterans and affiliate organisations were addressed.

“You deserve better,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She said the national Constitution recognises the role played by war veterans and dignifies them yet some people were looking down upon them.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said respect for war veterans must start in the party.

“You sacrificed for everybody. Some people forget the past because they are now comfortable. Some even refuse to carry war veterans in party vehicles they now drive. I just want you to understand that small things like that add up to give war veterans dignity. Charity begins at home, in the party,” she said.