Nurses will now be able to apply for positions through the Ministry of Health and Child Care site, from now until the 15th of August. Applications through the portal will carry with them a charge of $10 and the site contains instructions on how these payments will be made.

There are some requirements that aspiring nurses will have to meet for their application to be considered:

Be aged between 17.5 – 30 years

Not more than 1 sittings at O Level

Have a minimum of 5 Ordinary Level passes at C or better including English Language, Mathematics and a Science Subject and any other three subjects, excluding Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Woodwork and Technical Graphics

Include certified copies of birth certificate, National ID, Academic certificates and Marriage where applicable

The website states that the cut-off date will be 15 August but some media outlets have put that date at 31 August so it’s not clear which date is accurate but you might want to apply before the 15th just to be safe.

Applicants that meet the criteria of the Ministry will then be shortlisted for interviews.

As with anything conducted through the internet, there’s bound to be a lot of confusion about how these applications will work and the Minister of Health and Child Care has warned would-be perpetrators of Cybercrime who might want to take advantage of potential applicants:

We are aware that a lot of our people are going to fall victim to both cyber criminals and some hospital workers into believing that they will be assisted to get training vacancies, but I want to warn that we will deal decisively with such rogue elements in our hospitals. No monies must be paid to anyone and this new recruiting method was made to avert corruption. Prospective candidates must utilise our platform and make sure it is the official platform. Individuals who are caught duping people will face the music. We are saying ‘zero tolerance to corruption in student nurse recruitment Obadiah Moyo – Minister of Health and Child Care

Hopefully, the system made to combat corruption will actually work…

