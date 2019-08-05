Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a 33 year-old Masvingo woman who allegedly fatally struck her husband’s second wife with a cooking stick following a dispute over household chores.

The suspect, whose name was not given, is wanted in connection with the death of the 21-year-old woman from Mkwasine area in Masvingo.

The deceased’s name was also not mentioned.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying the woman is still at large.

He said the incident occurred on Wednesday last week at around midday.

“The suspect allegedly struck the deceased on the back of the head with a cooking stick after the two had a disagreement over laundry,” he said.

The deceased was taken to Mashoko Hospital in Masvingo where she died upon admission.

In an unrelated incident which occurred on the same day at around 9PM, two men allegedly torched three huts belonging to an 85-year-old woman before they fatally attacked her on allegations of witchcraft.

“Nochance Madzima (33) and Norest Tsonjora (27) of Village 9, Chikuti in Chinhoyi allegedly struck and burnt an 85-year-old woman resulting in her sustaining severe injuries. The suspects accused the woman of bewitching their friend who was the victim’s son,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the two men are on the run.

“The suspects who are from the same village, set three huts on fire and when the woman went out to investigate, they struck her on the forehead and she fell down.

“They burnt the victim using thatching grass and she sustained burns which led to her death upon admission to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were appealing to members of the public who might have information leading to the arrest of the two suspects to report at any nearest police station.

He also condemned the use of violence in settling disputes, saying members of the public must seek counselling in resolving disputes.—@Michellzvanyanyan2