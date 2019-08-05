Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

A fundraising event for Ingutsheni Psychiatric Central Hospital being hosted by The Braai Master (Nompumelelo Sibanda)

and a group of volunteers, will be held next Sunday.

Sibanda has volunteered to use her residence (6 Stuttaford Road, Fortunes Gate) for the hosting of the fundraising event and entry fee has been pegged at RTGS$2 with those who are interested in setting up stalls expected to pay RTGS$15.

Sibanda appealed to residents to come in their numbers to support the fundraising initiative meant to assist the hospital’s patients.

Donations, Sibanda said, can be in the form of money, blankets, diapers, clothes and food.

“People are free to donate whatever they can. We’re also hoping to get adult diapers as the patients at the hospital can mess up the blankets.”

At the fundraising, Sibanda said there will entertainment and braai.

Kids will not be left out as there will be face art, jumping castles and many other games.

She said preparations were going well.