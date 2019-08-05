Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE-based Tayne Turnock finally achieved what other Zimbabwean men have failed to do over the years by winning the Safeguard Zimbabwe Open Squash Championships when he defeated Zambian Ken Mwape 3-0 at Suburbs Squash Club in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who came into the tournament seeded second behind the top ranked Mwape, swept aside a man 18 years his senior with ease.

He won the match 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 to claim top prize at this year’s competition. The multi-talented Turnock of Hellenic played two sports during the same weekend as he represented his school in the Super 12 schools hockey tournament held at Khumalo Hockey Stadium.

Mwape had defeated Zimbabwean Tafadzwa Mushunje 3-1 to make it to the final while Turnock had seen off fellow local Innocent Mukumba by a similar score line. Ever since the Zimbabwe Open was revived in 2004 by the Matabeleland Squash Association, no Zimbabwean man had ever won it, with foreigners always walking away with the big one.

Polite Mubure won the women’s section with a 3-2 victory over Michelle Williams. Neil Nesbitt and Mike Burns defeated Mwape, who teamed up with Michael Strydom in the doubles final.

Burns also won the veterans title after seeing of Trust Siziba 3-0 in the final.

The turnout for this year’s competition was not as good compared to previous years, with a number of foreign athletes pulling out. Foreign competitors were from Zambia and Malawi. — @Mdawini_29