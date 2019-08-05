Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE’S highest-ranked professional golfer on the Sunshine Tour, Mark Williams, broke the Royal Swazi Spa Country Club course record as he made a huge comeback to make the cut.

He eventually finished tied on position 37th.

The South Africa-based professional had an opening round of three-over-par 75 before he exploded in the second round to card an impressive 11-under 61 to go into the final round at eight-under.

Zimbabwe-based Portuguese professional Stephen Ferreira held the course record at ten-under which he managed in July during the Swazi Spa Challenge.

But Williams shattered that with two eagles, eight birdies and several pars to claim the course record.

Only two Zimbabweans had taken to the field in the tournament – Williams and in-form Ben Follet-Smith.

And they both managed to make the cut in the R1 million purse tournament.

Follet-Smith had managed a four-under 68 on the opening day which he followed with a six-under 66 on the second day before carding a one-over for nine-under 207.

Meanwhile the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe successfully hosted their annual golf day at Police Golf Club yesterday with over 30 teams taking part.

The golf day was aimed at raising 10 000 hats for children with Albinism countrywide and they managed to match the target.

Auxilia Katongomara, the association’s representative, said the event was a huge success.

“We are grateful to corporates who headed our call and it was a success, in the past two editions we managed to meet our targets and the third edition was no exception.

“The past two editions were held under the theme “Donate a Shoe Campaign” and we donated over 300 pairs of shoes to schools in Masvingo Province as well as school shoes to Matthew Rusike Children’s Home in Epworth,” said Katongomara.