Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Soul artiste X-Mile says his two-year stint in South Africa taught him a lot about music production and how to penetrate the market.

Born Xolani Ndlovu, X-Mile who was one of the many artistes that dazzled the audience at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards last month, was disgruntled some three years ago and left the country for Mzansi to look for a job.

“I went to South Africa to find a proper job and forget about music. This was because I wasn’t getting what I wanted from music here and it was stressing me,” said X-Mile.

“I worked for about four months at a Bistro restaurant as an assistant to the head chef. I realised it wasn’t my thing and I somehow found myself doing music again.”

X-Mile said the stint in South Africa taught him never to compromise on quality.

“The industry that side is big and diverse. There are people who love house, jazz, R&B and gospel music.

They don’t compromise on the quality of music and won’t play your stuff on radio if it doesn’t meet the standards,” he said.

The musician who has been in Zimbabwe since January, said there is no place like home. Asked if he will be returning to South Africa, he said: “I still have a life and gigs that I want to fulfil in South Africa. I can come back home anytime because home is the best. For now, I’ll be shuttling between here and there.”

Ndlovu is working on his debut album titled X Mile XXXX.

“The Xs stand for 2020. I gave it this name as it’s an album that’s ahead of its time,” he said.

To hype up the release of the album, X-Mile recently held a music video launch for his love song Qamazing in the city. The StarBrite finalist said Qamazing was about someone who was extra amazing.