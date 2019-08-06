Last year, we talked about Kurima Mari – a mobile application developed by Welthungerlife that allows farmers to access information and contacts needed to increase production. Judging by the 1000+ installs and 4.5-star rating, the app has probably proved useful to a number of farmers.

This time Welthungerlife has developed yet another application -AgriShare- and it focuses on making equipment available to farmers at lower costs.

The app has a simple design which allows farmers either Seeking or Offering farming equipment (tractors & lorries)/services (processing). Farmers can look for or provide tractors, lorries and processing through the application

It seems the application is not yet live and my tractor searches bore no fruits. Lorry searches are working properly so it’s probably simply an issue of rolling out the application. It has been installed by less than 200 users so far and has a coming soon message in the Play Store, which is probably why you may find it difficult to make bookings right now.

Once AgriShare is rolled out and the marketing becomes more aggressive, one would expect that ordering service will be easier as you’re given a number of parameters to search by:

Choose tractor, lorry or processing

Enter your details

Choose service and pay with EcoCash

Service will be delivered

If you’re the one offering the service, the steps are similarly simple:

Add your equipment and enter the info required

Confirm bookings you receive

Provide the service

Receive your payment

The application also comes in three languages; Ndebele, Shona and English which means most local farmers won’t have a hard time navigating the application.