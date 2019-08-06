Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE second episode of a six-part online journal series titled “The Bosso Journals” was released on Saturday by Football and the City (FATC), and focuses on Highlanders’ fans, their views on the rivalry with Dynamos, what the club means to them and what part it plays in the community.

The interviews were conducted by JS Leatherbarrow from the United Kingdom-based football online journal that explores global football culture and tackles discrimination in the game.

Leatherbarrow believes the history of Bosso is inspiring and the club’s supporters are aware of the magic in their team and the richness of their heritage.

He also sought to find out what the club means to them, how they fell in love with it as well as their rivalry with Dynamos.

One supporter Velie Mdlongwa said Highlanders were the pride and joy of Bulawayo and his favourite memory as a Bosso fan is each time “we beat our greatest rivals Dynamos and the greatest of them all should be in the year 1999 when we beat them 2-0 on our home ground on our way to clinching our first championship after a long time. We then went on to win it for a record four consecutive times”.

“I’ve supported Bosso since I was a child. I fell in love with Highlanders through learning about their history from our parents. Royal Ndebele heritage is of utmost importance to the soul of Highlanders. Siyinqaba, loosely translated is “we’re a fortress” and it originates from one of the army regiments of King Lobengula. In essence I can say you can’t separate royal Ndebele heritage from Highlanders; they go hand in hand,” said Mdlongwa.

John Ngazimbi said Bosso were the pride of Bulawayo.

“The club has support all over Zimbabwe even though I may say in the general sense people are still struggling to grow above tribalism.

“The club has a great future, especially if it gets good sponsorship. It has a very good junior policy and over the years has produced great players,” Ngazimbi said.

Zwelibanzi Mguni said his earliest memories of Bosso were in 1986 when the team swept all trophies on offer.

“I would listen to the football commentaries on radio, watch, delayed matches on a black and white TV; those were just awesome moments.

“The entire city would roar whenever they scored and there would be celebrations all over the city after a trophy win,” said Mguni.

He said the Soweto End stand dictates the rhythm at Barbourfields, as that’s where the singing and song selection is initiated.

“It’s veracious singing all day long until way past the last whistle. The atmosphere at Soweto is one of passion with so much energy that can engulf the whole stadium, it is out of this world.

“I have seen it weigh down heavily on the players, but it can supply that revitalising energy and momentum once they break into song. It’ll be song after song till everything clicks and the team gets going. Soweto is the heartbeat of the Highlanders community, you sit there for a match be assured of leaving your voice there because of the singing, and the humour is simply out of this world.”