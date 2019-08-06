Huawei has reportedly been working on the new operating system for years, but it only came into spotlight relatively recently, after the US President, Donald Trump, slapped sanctions on the company as part of the escalating trade war between the US and China. The company had earlier announced that it will launch a new line of smart TVsunder the ‘Honor Smart Screen’ banner at the upcoming event, with some media reports suggesting that they will be powered by HongMeng.

However, even as reports kept suggesting that the company is working on HongMeng as a possible replacement for Android because of the persistent threat of US sanctions, top Huawei executives have, time and again, asserted that the software is meant for IoT devices rather than smartphones, so it will be interesting to see how all that plays out going forward.

