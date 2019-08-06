It’s that time of the year again when people travel during the Heroes and Defense Forces holiday. As people will be partying, drinking and traveling, the holiday is infamous for occuring accidents which take away lives and injure many.
Raid-hailing start-up, Hwindi and Stanbic Bankare mindful of the carnage that happens during the holiday because of irresponsible drinking that’s why they have teamed up to encourage responsible drinking. What is Responsible Drinking? — Stanbic Bank Zim (@StanbicBankZW) August 2, 2019
a. Keep an eye on your drink while out
b. Minimize possible risks that may bring harm to you and others
c. NEVER DRIVE AFTER DRINKING
Get a 20% discount when you call a Hwindi. Use the promo code DRNKRESP when you check out pic.twitter.com/jAaAz5la4W
