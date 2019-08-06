Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) is scouting for partnerships to develop and implement renewable energy projects across the country with a total output of 287 megawatts (MW).

Four of the proposed projects will be done in Matabeleland region with a projected combined output of 165MW.

These include a 50MW solar project in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South and a 50MW solar project in Gwayi area of Lupane, Matabeleland North.

The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has also proposed two projects, a 5MW solar plant on campus and a 50MW solar project off campus. A similar 10MW project is slated for Plumtree Town.

In view of the crippling power cuts due to low generation capacity, the bank expressed readiness to partner credible local and international investors and other investor institutions to develop, finance and construct solar or mini-hydro renewable energy plants.

In line with the green energy and climate smart initiatives, the bank said it was already working with independent power producers to prepare bankability of the projects.

“The proposed initiatives are expected to plug the energy supply gap in the country, guarantee long-term energy self-sufficiency at the same time saving the scarce foreign currency used to import power from regional utilities,” it said in a statement.

This initiative comes as one of the steps to improve power supply at a time when the nation is facing acute power challenges which have seen some areas going for 18 hours without electricity per day.

The situation has been compounded by drought conditions in the last rainfall season, which has seen water levels at Kariba Power Station drop significantly in the last few months.

The bank said similar proposed projects will be rolled out in other provinces. These are; 1,7MW Osborne Mini Hydro Project between Mutare and Rusape, Odzani mini hydro project in Mutasa District, 50MW Rufaro solar project, 50MW Sable solar farm project in Kwekwe and 20MW Gutu solar farm project in Masvingo.

Hopes are high that the ongoing efforts will ease power supply gap in the long term and assist growth of businesses. — @pridesinstinctz