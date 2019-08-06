Sport Reporter

JAHUNDA and Mt Cazalet primary schools clinched the inaugural Kiddoland Plough Back football and netball trophies respectively at an exciting sports gala held at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda on Friday.

Senondo and St Christopher’s were the other schools that participated in the competition.

Kiddoland is a children-oriented company whose objective is to contribute to the physical, emotional and intellectual growth of children.

Jahunda edged St Christopher’s 1-0 in the football final, while Mt Cazalet’s netball team outclassed Jahunda 13-6 in the final.

Kiddoland director Ntandoyenkosi Kunjani, said child development is every citizen’s natural obligation, hence the decision to host a schools’ sporting tournament.

“Kiddoland is an organisation with a vision and mission doctored around our sense of humility through massive investments in children’s lives. Kiddoland is a people-driven engine and I am glad and proud in proclaiming that so far you have given us the right energy and relevant amount,” said Kunjani.

Gwanda District schools’ inspector Sydney Sibanda commended Kiddoland for hosting the tournament, saying sport is now part of the new curriculum.

“May I on behalf of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as a whole, thank Kiddoland for coming up with such a noble idea of organising this event. It is an event that works for us in developing learners’ talents and skills.

“The event provided learners with an opportunity to measure themselves, and measure their potential and abilities against other leaners they do not know. I think as we were watching we identified some good talent, which, if nurtured, might result in some of these learners playing abroad,” said Sibanda.

The winners each received gold medals, a floating trophy, $300 and a kit.

Losing finalists St Christopher’s and Jahunda received a football kit and $200 each, while the Mt Cazalet football team and St Christopher’s netball team received $100 and a ball each. Senondo Primary walked away with $100 and two balls for finishing fourth in both categories.