Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

GOVERNMENT has applauded Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for playing a significant role in the country’s economy and pledged increased support to ensure realisation of their full potential.

Speaking during a meeting with SMEs representatives here, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, said the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has taken a paradigm shift in the way it handles the business sector. The minister held meetings with SMEs in Hwange town, Victoria Falls and Jambezi areas between Friday and Sunday.

“I have covered four provinces where I am meeting Small and Medium Enterprises and I must say I am impressed by the work that SMEs are doing in the economic recovery of the country. I’m pleased by the paradigm shift you have shown as this clearly gives hope that we will change this economy,” said Dr Nyoni.

“As Government we will continue to support you as you are a solution to the country’s economic problems.”

The minister said gone are the days when people relied on donor aid from non-governmental organisations as more and more SMEs were now starting businesses and applying for loans to grow them.

She implored the entrepreneurs to take up business opportunities and be resolute in their drive. SMEs activities in Hwange district are inclined to tourism operations comprising curio vending and trading, designer wear shops, eateries, small tour activities and others.

Representing SMEs, Mrs Mercy Mushangwe-Ncube, bemoaned challenges faced by small businesses in the resort town. She said SMEs had positioned themselves in the economy with the hope of benefiting from the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) business opportunities.

“Since your last visit where we were urged to create a strong capital base for us as SMEs to be competitive, some of our members have accessed loans at some of the financial institutions. We look forward and hope not to be left out when the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) developments start,” she said.

“As we continue to enjoy a fair share, doing business with the corporate world, we are also adapting to some of their traits such as giving back to the community with a few SMEs taking steps in building school blocks in local areas of operation.”

Mrs Mushangwe-Ncube said SMEs were in desperate need of land to operate from and appealed to the corporate world to invest in an SMEs Mall in the light of high rent demanded by property owners where small businesses operate from.

She also said SMEs were buoyed by Government’s introduction of local currency, which had eased rental pressure from landlords demanding high rentals in foreign currency. — @ncubeleon