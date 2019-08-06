Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

MGCINI Nyoni has proven why he is a three-time Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) winner as his photograph of the late music legend Dr Oliver Mtukudzi is the cover of this year’s Cape Town Jazz Festival.

Nyoni, a permanent feature at most events in Bulawayo and whose talent is undisputed, has been covering top music shows, fashion events, theatre/gallery events and festivals for years.

Sharing the news to friends on his Facebook page, Nyoni wrote: “Since Oliver Mtukudzi’s image that I took made it to the cover of Cape Town Jazz Festival magazine, the response from people has been overwhelming.”

While excited about his picture being used for the premier jazz festival cover, Nyoni was concerned about the huge response he got juxtaposed against the lukewarm reception locally. For the three RoilBAAs he has won, he said he has never gotten this much feedback and this has irked him as he is wondering if recognition only comes from achievements that come from outside the country.

As he received this year’s Roil award, Nyoni said he does not want his name to appear on the nominees’ list on the photographers’ category as he believes it is time to mentor others and join the adjudication panel.

He said he is keeping his word and will not change his mind.

Nyoni, who is the founder and creative director of #ConvergenceZW, a multimedia company, said his focus now is on documenting the arts and doing what he knows best – capturing moments and keeping them frozen in time. Although he is based in Bulawayo, he has not limited his photography to the city as he has taken it to Harare and other parts of the country. This has seen his network grow, making him one of the country’s sought after photographers.

He said he is in the process of organising a workshop where he will share his experiences in order to inspire up-and-coming photographers.