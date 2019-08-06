Chronicle Correspondent

THE Government is yet to disburse funds to political parties under the Political Parties (Finances) Act saying its focus is on addressing the economic hardships that the country is faced, an official has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said Treasury will look at funding political parties once money is available.

“Government wishes to advise the public that it is yet to disburse funds to political parties (Finances) Act Chapter 2:11. Treasury is seized with the importation of basic goods and prioritising the cushioning of the general public from the current economic challenges,” he said.

Mr Magwana said when the funding for political parties is ready, it will be availed to all eligible political parties in a few weeks.

The clarification comes after MDC A blamed its loss in the Lupane East by-election at the weekend to lack of funding as the party had not received finances under the Political Parties Finance Act.

The opposition party’s Mr Dalumuzi Khumalo lost to Zanu PF’s Cde Mbongeni Dube in by-election.

Last year Zanu-PF and the MDC received US$9 million under the act which was meant to jump starting the two parties campaign ahead of the July 30 Harmonised elections.

According to the act, the State is obliged to fund any party that gets a least five percent of the vote in a general election.