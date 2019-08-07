Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE inaugural edition of the Zifa Bulawayo Province Cup gets underway on August 18 with 32 Division 2 and Division 3 teams set to battle for silverware.

Tournament director Allan Ripper Mpofu said: “The teams pay affiliation fees and this is a way of giving back to the teams. At the end of the day this is their money that they pay to the league. This is the first edition of the competition and we hope it will be a successful one. We want to see the tournament growing bigger and better in future.

“Seeing that we are already behind with our league schedules, we are not going to halt league action, but we will have teams playing this competition on Sundays. No team is going to pay referees, the association will cover that cost. The main idea is to have more people buying into this idea so that we have a bigger tournament next year.”

Winners of the competition will walk away with $2 500. Next Level Sports TV contributed $500 to that amount. Losing finalists will walk away with $1 000, while losing semi-finalists each get $500. Body Works Gym will sponsor prizes for the top goal scorer and player of the tournament.

Fixtures

Bulawayo Chiefs vs The Bantu Academy, Biya and Friends vs Saints, Sun Rise vs Lobengula Stars, LSU vs White Birds, LMC vs Zenzele Tigers, Vitality vs Chiwororo, Mpopoma Pirates vs High Flyers, Quality Foods vs Talen Vision, Con COB vs Bulawayo City, Khami United vs Mountain Climbers, Sabona Mzilikazi vs Crusaders, Mthwakazi vs Nabals, Bhekeni vs Chicken Inn, Lobengula Rovers vs East Rovers, FMSA Umguza vs Eagle Life, How Mine vs Njube United

– @innocentskizoe