The Ministry of Energy and Power Development has released a new renewable energy policy which they claim will bring “a strategic shift in Zim’s energy mix & enable us to join the world in the uptake of clean, green energy in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal.”

The policy covers the following areas:

Barriers to Uptake of Renewable Energy in Zimbabwe

Policy vision, goals and objectives

Setting Targets for Renewable Energy

Incentives for Promoting Investment in Renewable Energy

Procurement Mechanisms for Renewable Energy in Zimbabwe

Addressing the Development Risks in Renewable Energy Projects

Promoting Off-grid Technologies and Other Clean Energy Solutions in Zimbabwe

And more…

Interest in the document will be quite high considering the fact that the country is going through a disastrous power crisis which has brought business to a crawl.

You can download the 2019 Renewable Energy Policy below: