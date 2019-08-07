The Ministry of Energy and Power Development has released a new renewable energy policy which they claim will bring “a strategic shift in Zim’s energy mix & enable us to join the world in the uptake of clean, green energy in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal.”
The policy covers the following areas:
- Barriers to Uptake of Renewable Energy in Zimbabwe
- Policy vision, goals and objectives
- Setting Targets for Renewable Energy
- Incentives for Promoting Investment in Renewable Energy
- Procurement Mechanisms for Renewable Energy in Zimbabwe
- Addressing the Development Risks in Renewable Energy Projects
- Promoting Off-grid Technologies and Other Clean Energy Solutions in Zimbabwe
- And more…
Interest in the document will be quite high considering the fact that the country is going through a disastrous power crisis which has brought business to a crawl.
You can download the 2019 Renewable Energy Policy below:
