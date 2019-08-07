Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE third edition of the Fortune ‘‘Fokoza’’ Ncube Juniors’ Football tournament will be held on September 1, with eight teams participating at Esikwakweni ground in Entumbane.

Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Zebra Revolution, Bulawayo Chiefs, FMSA, City Rovers, Dulibadzimu from Beitbridge and ALMA from Harare will take part in the event.

Defending champions Zebra Revolution will be hoping to retain the title for the third time in succession.

Spokesperson Mike Dube said they had upped preparations for the tournament.

“Everything is falling into place, we expect to have a bigger tournament this year. We call on all soccer enthusiasts to come and witness some of the great talent Bulawayo has on offer. We are still finalising on prizes with our sponsors BOC Gas,” said Dube.

The motive for the tournament is to help the community fight against drug abuse as well as help with talent identification in the city.

The founder and sponsor of the tourney, Ncube played for several clubs, including Hwange FC, Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Mambas as well as Motor Action.

His professional career ended prematurely after an eye ailment and he turned to junior development in football soon after his untimely retirement.

He’s now employed as one of the head coaches at Sporting CP Academy based in South Africa. – @innocentskizoe.