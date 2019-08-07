Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A 27-year-old manager with ABU Hardware has appeared in court for stealing various goods worth $7 065,35 from his employer.

Dean Stevens was facing theft charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Solomon Muchina yesterday.

Mr Muchina remanded Stevens out of custody to August 20.

The court heard that on July 20, Stevens received stock from Bhola Hardware to take to Borrowdale, where there was an exhibition show.

It is the State’s contention that the stock received by Stevens was accounted for on the stock-out sheet.

On July 24 at ABU Hardware, Stevens allegedly caused the stock he was holding to be loaded in a truck belonging to Bhola Hardware, which was being driven by Malvern Makande.

The stock was being taken back to Bhola Hardware, where Stevens had received it.

The court heard that Stevens, in the company of his workmates, loaded the stock into the truck and did not issue any delivery note when he dispatched the stock through Makande, nor did he accompany the truck for accounting purposes.

It is alleged that Makande was accompanied by Shepherd Marinda, a subordinate of Stevens as escort.

The court heard that when the stock was received at Bhola Hardware, it was established that 4x Techno cellphones and 10x solar lantern were missing.

A report was made, leading to Stevens’ arrest. Molleen Murozvi represented the State.