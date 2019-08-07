Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

PREPARATIONS for Miss Windermere are underway with pageant organisers calling on interested models to attend auditions.

The pageant, now in its fifth edition, is expected to take place at the Windermere Hotel on September 28 with an entrance fee of $5 set to be charged.

One of the organisers, Rayner Marima, said they were calling on young women who want to break into the modelling world to attend the two-day auditions which begin next Saturday at Windermere Hotel.

Said Marima: “This pageant was created to nurture young women interested in becoming top models in Zimbabwe and internationally. The whole purpose is to give these women a chance and a platform to find out the norms of what it takes to be a beauty model.”

On requirements for the models, Marima said they were not too fussy.

“Anyone who thinks they can qualify is free to attend auditions. However, they should be aged between 18 and 24 years,” he said.

Marima said they were hoping to get at least 12 models who will take to the ramp on the night.

He said preparations for the event are going on well adding that they are finalising entertainment for the night.

Former Miss Tourism Bulawayo, Sibusiso Ncube, is expected to grace the event.

“It’ll be a pageant not to be missed as it’ll be in the form of a party. There’ll be a lot of entertainment with a braai and pool tables.”

The Windermere Riverdance night club, which was burnt down last year, Marima said, would likely be re-opened on the night as the pageant’s after-party is set to be held there.

“Renovations for the nightclub which was burnt in December last year are almost complete and we hope to re-open it on the night,” Marima said.