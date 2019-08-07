After Econet and Telecel hiked their tarrifs for mobile data and SMSs, Netone is joining the bandwagon. In a post, Netone said that it’s reviewing it’s mobile data and SMSs price on Thursday 8 August:

As long as inflation continuously rises or the Zim Dollar keeps on losing its value we’d have to get used to seeing these stories of Mobile Network Operators hiking tarrifs since they will be adjusting to new economic realities. It’s more like they are adjusting rather than hiking prices.