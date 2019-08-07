Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

TIGERS recorded their first victory in the Spar Bonsa T20 League by beating Sabres by seven wickets at the Old Mutual Heath Streak Academy on Sunday.

Tigers bowled out Sabres for 66 runs before easily reaching the target with a knock of 67 for the loss of three wickets.

The win lifted Tigers from the bottom of the log by one place, swapping places with Sabres, who now anchor the table.

Tigers captain Farai ‘Slim’ Gunda was happy with their win and hopes they keep the momentum going into round five and six fixtures.

“It feels good to win. We came out with a positive attitude towards the game. It was a different start from the first game of the season as we played some good shots,” said Gunda.

Zimbabwe senior national team bowler Ainsley Ndlovu, who is among the professionals turning out for each side, was named man-of-the-match after his four-wicket haul in four overs for Tigers.

Tigers had lost to defending champions Blazers by four wickets on Saturday. Chevrons’ all-rounder Sikandar Raza finally featured for Blazers after missing their opening two games of the tourney. Raza’s team, however, went on to lose against current log leaders Raptors by six wickets in their next match.

Sabres overcame last year’s runners-up Badgers by eight wickets on Saturday before falling to Tigers.

Badgers went down by 45 runs against Hawks on Sunday.

Round five and six matches are set for this weekend, with each team playing on Saturday and Sunday.