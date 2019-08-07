By Philemon Jambaya

ZANU PF is now seized with reports of attempts to impeach President Emmerson Mnangagwa by the legislators from the opposition MDC who have managed to win the support of some willing Zanu PF MPs, the Zim Morning Post has heard.

Insiders say the party last week dispatched its National Political Commissar, Victor Matemadanda to Mashonaland Central Province to go and investigate and douse any fires from a few MP’s who are said to have been working with the opposition.

Investigations show that some MPs who are remnants of the former ousted vice president Joice Mujuru are alleged to be the key people pushing for impeachment within Zanu PF.

“They are working with the former minister of Transport Nicholas Goche who was dropped by the former President Robert Mugabe for being a Mujuru loyalist,” the source said.

“Goche also vowed that he will never work with Mnangagwa and now the MPs are always seen in his company.”

Sources also said an audio recording of one of the meeting where impeachment plot was discussed has been handed over to the state security.

The Legislators who are said to have been attending caucus meetings with MDC legislators are Tendai Nyabani, Kenneth Musanhi, Oscar Gorerino and Sydney Chidamba.

Musanhi was allegedly roped in because of his strong financial muscle which includes owning a fleet of aeroplanes and his close personal relationship with former President Robert Mugabe is an open secret.

“People did not interrogate why Mnangagwa dropped the former PC Engelbert Rugeje. He was now being controlled and sponsored by Musanhi,” said the source.

Zanu PF sources said last Saturday Matemadanda informed the Mashonaland Central Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) that the party was aware of the plot and that measures will be put in place to bring the culprits to book.

In an interview with this publication Matemadanda said the party has heard information to that effect.

“The party is a system with eyes and ears. We have heard that information. I cannot reveal what we will do next,” he said.

Media was recently awash with reports that MDC is at an advanced stage in plotting the impeachment process but lacked the numbers in parliament.

A NewsDay report last week stated that the MDC was working with some of the ruling Zanu PF party legislators to impeach Mnangagwa.

According to the report Epworth legislator Ethrage Kureva said the MDC party would soon be moving a motion to impeach Mnangagwa.

“Among the processes we will be using to oust Mnangagwa out of office for his failure to deal with economic problems, which have seen the country go 18 hours without electricity daily, is impeachment and we are working with those in Zanu PF to ensure it’s successful,” Kureva is reported to have said.

According to the NewsDay report the MDC will need support from Zanu PF, which holds a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

“Party insiders said the MDC was engaging disgruntled Zanu PF legislators, who feel that they are being targeted one by one for having belonged to the ousted G40 cabal.

“The impeachment strategy is also on the table and Zanu PF legislators are willing to come on board. They are also unhappy with the government and sad economic state of affairs.

“So as the MDC, we are looking to use the factions in the party to bring pressure on his doorstep,” an MDC insider told NewsDay.

Since the 2018 plebiscite, Zanu PF has been infiltrated with disgruntled elements from the ousted G40 which was fronted by the former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

In February this year, Zim Morning Post exclusively revealed that Mnangagwa was handed a dossier which implicated the incarcerated Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Priscah Mupfumira.

Sources in the party said Mupfumira was “leaking information to our enemies who belong to the ousted G40 faction.” Zim Morning Post