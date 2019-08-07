Kudakwashe Mugari / Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

Government yesterday applauded the signing of a ceasefire agreement between the Mozambican government and ex-rebel group-turned opposition party, Renamo, saying the development would bring sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi signed a peace accord with Renamo leader, Mr Ossufo Momade yesterday to end decades of hostilities that followed a devastating 15-year civil war that killed an estimated one million people.

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi and Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri represented Zimbabwe at the signing ceremony.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, while addressing a media conference on the 28th Cabinet Decision Making Matrix, revealed Zimbabwe’s pleasure at the development.

“His Excellency President Mnangagwa informed Cabinet that the Government of Mozambique and the Renamo rebel movement were due to sign a ceasefire agreement today (yesterday).

“The agreement will entail the full integration of Renamo into Mozambique’s civil and public administration systems. Cabinet applauds this positive development, which is a significant step towards sustainable regional peace and stability,” she said.

The agreement follows the successful political dialogue between the Government of Mozambique and the Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo), which culminated in the signing of an agreement on Definitive Cessation of Military Hostilities, on August 1, 2019.

“We are living in a moment of hope. This is the moment of our reconciliation,” President Filipe Nyusi told a cheering, ululating crowd in Gorongosa National Park, which he said was chosen for the signing because it was where the conflict began and would now be a “sanctuary of peace and biodiversity.”

Mr Momade also pledged that the warring sides had put aside their hostilities.

“We are now brothers in peace,” he declared.

“With this signing we are showing all Mozambicans and the world that we have buried our legacy of violence and now we are committed to dialogue to resolve our differences.”

Renamo, fought the bloody civil war with backing from the white-minority regimes in South Africa and Rhodesia. When the war ended in 1992 it became an opposition party but never fully disarmed.

This is the third agreement between the government and Renamo, following the signing of the 1992 Rome General Peace Agreement and the Cessation of Military hostilities in 2014 following a new wave of confrontation between the two parties.

Yesterday’s ceremony was also witnessed by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame.

Mozambique is expected to hold its general elections in October.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique share cordial and fraternal bilateral, political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle.

Zimbabwe’s attendance of the signing ceremony in Mozambique is in solidarity with the people of Mozambique and in support of peace and stability in the country.