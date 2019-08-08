Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AMAPIANO music fans in Bulawayo cannot wait to see the king of the genre, South Africa’s Kabza DeSmall churn out his music on the decks on Saturday.

Kabza DeSmall touches down at the Joshua Mqabuko NkomocInternational Airport on Saturday afternoon ahead of his show dubbed the ‘Amapiano Party’ at Cosmopolitan Night Club in the evening.

Songs like Mshove, Ur Sheetee and Amantombazane by Kabza have been thumping out of many speakers of nightspots in the city as the genre has taken the entertainment industry by storm. As such, nothing short of a full house is expected at club Cosmopolitan.

Kabza De Small will be supported by local DJs Crazy Dee, Mzoe, Keezy AM and Josh as well as his countryman DJ Farmer.