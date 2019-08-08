Gaborone — The Lobatse-based trio, Amakuvuki is back with a hot single titled Digital.

There is also a bonus track called Monate Wa Itirelwa.

The two songs were produced by Harrycane while Phenyo Delux did the art works.

The group is made up of Kitso Maoto (24), Gilbert Magosi (22) and Thabo Thato (20).

One of the members explained in an interview that they had been missing in the music scene for some time as they were busy with their new songs.

They said the songs were released about two weeks ago.

The song, Digital is a house track, while Monate Wa Itirelwa, was about creating one’s fun moments.

They said they were not newcomers to the music industry.

“And we are not new in this industry. We started in the entertainment industry when we were still in school,” they said.

“We are just a youth group of artistes of Afro Tribal House Music and Bujwa Tribal Kwasa Dancers based in Lobatse.

Our group was established in 2010.” Since 2010, the group has managed to achieve a lot as they it released songs such as Zuma and Botswana (2014), Sbujwa (2015), Mantombezana and Mabebeza (2017).

The group also released some videos to some of these songs such as Bujwa and Mabebeza, which were produced by Martin Beats and Joses DLR.

“Now, we are currently working on the digital video, which will be executed by Hype HD.

They have also performed in events such as weddings, political rallies, promotions and many more.

In addition, they have been part of several talent shows such as My African Dream, Black eye production and the epic dance battle. “We did all these with a mission of expanding our talent further,” they said.

The youngsters have performed alongside KO, Kid X, Dr Malinga and other international artistes. Locally, they have performed with the likes of Vee, Charma Gal, Motlha and others.

They have performed with these in some of the popular events such as Lobatse Meat Festival (2016), Maitisong Music Festival (2018), Little Mr. & Miss Botswana 2017 and many more events.

“We also came up with The Annual Bandleng Summer Fiesta in 2017.

We didn’t have it last year due to the fact that we had no sponsors. But it’ll be back again this year if we manage to get some sponsors.”

They added that the purpose of the Annual Bandleng Summer Fiesta was to show their talent.

Apart from sharing the stages with other celebrities, the young stars have collaborated with other artistes.

They have a song titled O Khepha Nna in which Romeo from South Africa featured them. They went on to drop another single in which they were featuring Romeo titled Phone Hit. The two singles were released earlier this year by house of Pain from South Africa in Limpopo.

The group is currently without a manager nor sponsors.

One of their aims, they said was to create a professional arts platform for the youth as well as building an academy that would be used for grooming upcoming artists and dancers in Lobatse.

While they had met some challenges in their chosen path, they said they found solace from their families, who had been very supportive.

Their passion for music, they added had also made them to work hard so as to stay relevant in the cut throat entertainment industry.

“We used to be just dancers, dancing to other people’s songs. We then realised that we can come up with our own songs and we went for it.”

Source : BOPA