Bongani Ndlovu, Sports Correspondent

The Sports and Recreational Committee (SRC) of Zimbabwe has lifted the suspension on the Tavengwa Mukhuhlani led Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board with immediate effect.

The ZC board was suspended on June, 19 2019, by the SRC, acting in terms of Section 30 of the SRC Act [Chapter 25:15] suspended the Zimbabwe Cricket Board of Directors and its Acting Managing Director, Givemore Makoni.

