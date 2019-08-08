Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

FINANCIAL services group, CABS, plans to close four of its branches across the country in what is seen as a restructuring exercise.

Although the bank’s officials could not disclose further information and reasons for closure, a notice sent to customers confirms the move.

“Please be advised that we intend to close the stated branches by the following dates,” CABS wrote in a notice sent to its customers.

Affected branches include CABS’ Nkulumane unit in Bulawayo, Mt Pleasant branch in Harare, Dangamvura and CA branches in Mutare. According to the notice the branches will be closed on 31 October 2019 with CA House branch in Mutare set for closure by end of December this year.

The bank said its customers should seek services in nearby branches in respective towns. Officals requested emailed questions two days ago, but had not responded by time of going to print. — @pridesinstinctz.