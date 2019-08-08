Mashonaland West Bureau

Three Chinhoyi cattle rustlers, who were caught selling meat from two beasts worth $5 600 they had stolen, have been jailed for a combined 27 years.

Benjamin Mutisi (58) of Chitambo Section, Tinashe Hwiza (23) of Hunyani Section and Tinashe Jonasi (30) from Cherima in Chinhoyi were arraigned before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Mr Tavengwa Chibanda and pleaded guilty to stock theft charges.

According to prosecutor Mr Review Nikisi, on July 28 this year at around 3am, the trio went to Tinashe Mapfumo’s farm in Chitomborwizi, Zvimba, and stole two beasts from a kraal.

They slaughtered the beasts in a nearby bush and summoned Lloyd Tsande to assist them carry the meat to Chinhoyi.

Tsande (35), who pleaded not guilty to the charges, allegedly drove his black Honda Fit (registration number ACP 8416) and helped transport one of the carcasses to David Emmanuel Simpeke of Rusununguko, who bought the meat for $800.