If you are unaware of the situation here, well, Huawei is currently locked in a trade battle with the US. The US has since been asking its allies to avoid using Huawei equipment to avoid spying.

The report further reveals that India’s ambassador in Beijing met with the Chinese foreign ministry to learn their concerns on the subject matter. It alleged that it was in this meeting that Chinese officials asserted that Indian businesses operating in their country might have to face ‘reverse sanctions’ if Huawei is blocked.

In response to this report, influential US Congressman Jim Banks expressed his concern over China strong-arming India into conducting business with Huawei. His official tweet said,

China is now blackmailing India into using Huawei for its 5G infrastructure – they know no bounds! The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) moves to strong-arming countries into exposing themselves to surveillance and espionage.

