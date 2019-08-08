Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ALL is set for the Cooler Box Train Party in Bulawayo tomorrow with 90 percent of the 300 available tickets having been bought so far.

Organisers said revellers will travel to a secret location in Figtree while partying on the train.

The train is set to depart the National Railways of Zimbabwe Bulawayo Station at 1PM with party goers allowed to bring their own cooler boxes as long as they pay the requisite entrance fee.

Event organiser, Aussie-based Tate Soko, said everything was in place for the party and was pleased with the rate at which the tickets were being bought by revellers.

“We’ve so far sold at least 90 percent of the tickets showing that people are very interested in the concept. As such we’ve put everything in place for them to have fun on the day,” said Soko.

He said today was the final day to fill up the train.

“The train has to be full and on Friday we will be doing the final push in terms of promotion for the remaining tickets to be bought. We are going to be situated in the CBD promoting the train party,” said Soko.

DJs Slamma, T Base, ad Slam will be entertaining revellers as they make their two hour journey to the secret venue in Figtree.

Those without cooler boxes should not worry as there will be a bar for revellers on board.

At the secret location there will be a braai set for revellers.

On the same day the Amapiano king, Kabza de Small will be in town, and an after-party has been arranged for Cooler Box revellers at Cosmopolitan Night Club.