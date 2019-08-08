Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE Tertiary Institutions Festival of Arts in Zimbabwe (TIFAZ) is ongoing at the United College of Education in Bulawayo with the young generation exchanging and embracing various cultures.

Fifteen teachers’ colleges and seven polytechnics including the new Hwange Teachers’ College are taking part at the four-day festival which ends tomorrow.

One of the TIFAZ founders, Atanas Ruzive said their objective is to contribute to curriculum development in tertiary institutions through arts and cultural festivals, skills training of artists, public seminars, awareness campaigns and public lectures.

He said TIFAZ which was formed in 2003 as a coalition of tertiary institutions, operates under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development. The festival’s first edition was held in 2013.

Some of the cultural activities which are taking place at the festival are the playing of mbira, African folklore and poetry. Yesterday, there were traditional dance showcases as well as a fashion event.

Atanas said attendance has been good with everything going according to plan thus far.

“The event is going on well. Yesterday we had our official opening and guests got to witness the schools showcasing their diverse talents. Awards were also awarded to those who excelled.”

One of the participants, Lisa Mkandla, a singer from Hillside Teachers’ College said: “Many people take music lightly and this festival is a platform from which I’m getting exposure.”

Ruzive said their hope is to set up an incubation hub which will help them assist more individuals. He said the Gweru Polytechnic Band produced an album under TIFAZ with the incubation hub set to help more individuals like them.