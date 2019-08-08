Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE European Union (EU) has extended another US$11.15 million to Zimbabwe towards humanitarian assistance.

“The EU has announced that it is providing an additional €10 million in funding (about USD 11.15 million) to help address growing humanitarian needs in Zimbabwe,” said EU in a statement.

The support is in addition to the approximately €17 million in EU humanitarian assistance given earlier this year to help people hit by Cyclone Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Comoros and communities affected by food shortages.

The EU acknowledged that a combination of climatic shocks, exacerbated by the economic challenges, have weakened the standard of living especially for ordinary people. It said its support was aimed at alleviating the impact of food shortages on the most vulnerable people whose livelihoods has been affected by recurring climate disasters.

“It will provide assistance to meet immediate food needs and livelihood support, such as aid that allows beneficiaries to buy seeds in time to restart their agricultural activities,” reads the statement. — @pridesinstinctz.