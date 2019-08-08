Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum leave the country for Blantyre today for their Total Caf Champions League preliminary round first-leg match against Nyasa Big Bullets at the weekend amid assurances that their security is guaranteed.

There have been massive political demonstrations in Malawi, especially in Lilongwe, where protesters have clashed with security forces.

However, the Zimbabwe champions have been assured, through the President’s Office, that the commercial capital, Blantyre, was peaceful and safe for them to play their match on Saturday.

“The embassy through the President’s Office have said all is clear in the city, so we are still leaving as previously planned on Thursday (today) for the match,” said FC Platinum public relations officer Chido Chizondo.

The Zimbabwean champions will be hoping for a favourable result against Kallisto Pasuwa’s men ahead of the return leg at Barbourfields Stadium next weekend.

If they pull through the preliminary stage, they will clash with the winner between Tanzania’s Simba Stars and Uniao Desportiva do Songo of Angola in the last and final qualifying round before the group stages of the tournament.

FC Platinum had an unsuccessful campaign in the last edition of the tournament where they were in Group B alongside South Africa’s Orlando Pirates, Horoya of Equatorial Guinea and then reigning champions Esperance of Tunisia.

They only garnered two points from two draws against the Buccaneers.