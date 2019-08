The laggards have entered the scene. First Capital Bank (Formerly, Barclays Bank) customers are now joining the rest of their conterparts to link their bank accounts and EcoCash wallets.

By linking these two services, it will enable First Capital Bank customers to move money out of the bank accounts to EcoCash wallets and vice versa. They are able to do this via the USSD or the EcoCash app. How to link Dial *229# Enter your First Capital Bank mobile banking pin Select EcoCash services Select registration Confirmation message will be sent to you. And Congratulations, you have linked your First Capital Bank account with EcoCash