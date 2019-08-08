Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have said cases of housebreaking are on the increase in Bulawayo while theft from motor vehicle cases have declined.

In an interview, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said there were more than 100 more cases reported in the first seven months of this year as compared to the same period last year.

“Between the months of January and July in 2018 we received reports of 2 280 cases of unlawful entry and housebreaking. The number shot to 2 391 cases in 2019. We therefore realised a 110 percent increase,” he said.

Insp Ncube said theft from motor vehicle cases had gone down by 300 cases under the same period.

“In 2018 we attended to 1 279 cases of theft from motor vehicles between January and July. However, the number has gone down to 972 cases within the same period this year,” he said.

Insp Ncube said a lot of arrests had been made although he could not disclose the actual number at the time of publication.

“At this time I cannot give an exact figure on the number of people arrested in connection with the cases. However, what I can state is that for most of the cases, arrests have been made with positive identification and some people have even recovered stolen property,” he said.

Insp Ncube commended members of the public for continuing to assist police through co-operating and volunteering information.

“Most of our successful operations have been as a result of joint efforts between the police and members of the public who are an important stakeholder. Most of our achievements are due to the participation of the public,” he said.

Insp Ncube urged the public to secure homes, cars and other property and to stay on the lookout for suspicious activity.

“We encourage residents to secure properties and to be alert for any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.

“Report strangers who mill around aimlessly in your area. We encourage the public to keep on sharing information with us as it helps us to unravel a lot of cases.

“The public should report all criminal cases, even if they seem petty or minor because they help us in carrying out investigations. Some people do not report cases until they’re either injured or lose a lot of property. That seemingly small information or unsuccessful break in could help us solve a lot of cases,” said Insp Ncube.