This time last year, Mzansi lost one of the best rappers in the game.

Grieving someone you love is difficult and the day of his death is always a reminder. It seems like Mandisa Mbanjwa still has a long way to get over the passing of her lover.

Linda “Prokid” Mkhize died in the arms of his girlfriend Mandisa who he had been seeing. According to Sunday World, they met in October 2018 and they spent time together a lot.

Last year Mandisa told Sunday World that she was in a brief relationship, twelve years later they met and pick up where they left.

She posted of her Instagram: “Keep Resting in Power my King! It’s been a year now and damns it wasn’t easy but the good always prevail right!”

This is not the first she remembers Prokid, her Instagram is filled with pictures of them together and cute captions that tell a lot about their relationship and the memories they had as a couple.

Prokid who made smash hits like Soweto, Uthini Ngo Pro and Sekele was one of the biggest, household names in Mzansi.

The rapper continued to work with many well-known musicians in and out of the country.

He was known by his popular signature Dankie San and he carried it with him to the top.—DailySun.