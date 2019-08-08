By Philemon Jambaya

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda on Saturday read a riot act to members of the Provincial Coordination Committee in Mashonaland Central amid reports that there are at least five legislators from the province who are working with the MDC in an ambitious bid to impeach President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zim Morning Post can exclusively reveal that in the meeting Matemadanda made it clear that Zanu PF will not hesitate to deal with the legislators in question.

Sources who attended the Saturday PCC said the Defense deputy minister warned that the system was aware of some plans by remnants of the ousted former vice president Joice Mujuru who are now plotting against Mnangagwa.

“Matemadanda was briefed about the situation and promised to deal with it as soon as possible.

“PC (Political Commissar) made it clear to the five alleged culprits (Names Supplied) that the party was aware of their plan to impeach the President together with MDC members in Parliament,” revealed a PCC member.

“PC was briefed just before the PCC meeting and he was so furious about it and in the meeting he was so angry and he warned the culprits to repent before it is too late or they will face the wrath of the party disciplinary proceedings,” added our source..

The five are said to have nicodemusly attended caucus meetings with some MDC legislators to deliberate on a clear road map.

“The five are part of the people who have attended MDC caucus meetings to come up with a clear road map on how to deal with this issue and their plans are at an advanced stage,” said a Zanu PF insider.

Sources in the MDC confirmed the move saying what they only need are the numbers to push for impeachment.

“We are trying to get more numbers from Zanu PF to support our move, Zanu PF has more numbers so we should coerce some of them to support our move and we are aware that they are factions and who knows we might ride on that,” confirmed our source.

However MDC spokesperson Daniel Molekele dismissed the report saying that they are only reading the stories from the press.

“As far as I know we do not have that plan, we are only reading the stories from the press,” said Molekele.

Our sources further revealed that the basis of the impeachment was massive disgruntlement within the masses for poor service delivery and a runaway inflation.

President Robert Mugabe was compelled to resign in 2017 after an imminent impeachment.

President Robert Mugabe was compelled to resign in 2017 after an imminent impeachment.

He had to hastily sent his resignation letter to speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda on the eleventh hour to facilitate a dignified exit after more than three decades on the helm.