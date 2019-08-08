NetOne recently announced that today they would be reviewing the pricing of their data bundles and as expected the new tariffs are more expensive.

New daily bundles:

Duration Data Price 24 Hrs 40MB $1.50 24 Hrs 200MB $3.50 24 Hrs 2000MB $10

2GB of mobile data might be a good deal to some but for most this is just overkill and NetOne could do with a bundle between the 200MB offering and the one for 2000MB.

New Weekly Bundles:

Duration Data Price 7 Days 28MB $1.50 7 Days 60MB $3 7 Days 180MB $7.50 7 Days 250MB $10 7 Days 520MB $20 7 Days 1000MB $35 7 Days 2000MB $60

New Monthly Bundles:

Duration Data Price 30 Days 12MB $0.75 30 Days 25MB $1.50 30 Days 52MB $3 30 Days 135MB $7.50 30 Days 275MB $15 30 Days 1000MB $50 30 Days 2500MB $100 30 Days 5000MB $150

Anyone care to explain why someone would need 12MB for 30 days? As always weekly and monthly bundles have offered less value to subscribers but now it seems even daily bundles are fast becoming pipedreams for consumers. Remember the $1 for 10 MB days? We might be headed back there.

