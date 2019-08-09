Harmony is also modularized allowing it to run on different hardware types such as;

Phones/Tablets

TV’s

Wearables

Laptops

Cars

A modularized #HarmonyOS can be nested to adapt flexibly to any device to create a seamless cross-device experience. Developed via the distributed capability kit, it builds the foundation of a shared developer ecosystem #HDC2019 pic.twitter.com/2TD9cgtdG8 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 9, 2019

Huawei also claims their platform is secure…

Thankfully the OS will support existing Android apps which means in a worst-case scenario that sees Huawei being blocked from Android Huawei fans can continue to buy their phones and use their favourite applications.

