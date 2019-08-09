Liverpool – Missing out on the Premier League title despite a record-breaking campaign was eased by winning a sixth European Cup for Liverpool last season, but ending a 30-year wait to be crowned English champions is now more important than ever on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are expected to strike first blood in the title race when they kick off the Premier League season against newly-promoted Norwich under the Friday night lights of Anfield.

Fixtures

Today: Liverpool v Norwich City (Anfield 21:00).

Tomorrow: West Ham United v Manchester City, London Stadium 13:30, Crystal Palace v Everton, Selhurst Park 16:00, Burnley v Southampton, Turf Moor 16:00, Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion (Vicarage Road 16:00), AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United (Vitality Stadium 16:00), Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 18:30).

Sunday: Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (King Power Stadium 15:00), Newcastle United v Arsenal (St. James’ Park 15:00), Manchester United v Chelsea (Old Trafford 17:30). — AFP.