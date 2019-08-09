Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RHUMBA music sensation, Madlela Skhobokhobo, will share the stage with Alick Macheso with the axe-wielding performer saying this was something that he had always longed for.

September 6 will be the day that Madlela and Macheso share the stage as Extra Basso brings his act to Bulawayo. The show will be held at Homestead Conference Centre. The last time that Macheso was in the City of Kings was last year.

Lately, during his Bulawayo shows Macheso has been roping in artistes from the region such as Clement Magwaza who was part of his act during a show at the Kumalo Hockey Stadium last year. Madlela who has been drawing crowds outside Bulawayo said the time had come for him to share the stage with one of Zimbabwe’s music icons.

“My career is still in its infancy and this is a great opportunity for someone like me. As an artiste I like to do shows with the crème de la crème. I’ve done shows with Winky D, one of the top artistes in the country, now I’m going to do a show with Macheso. For me this is a big deal as Macheso is a well-celebrated musician in Zimbabwe,” said Madlela.

He said he was open to collaborating with Macheso and if everything goes well he would include the song in his upcoming album.

“When I meet Macheso I’ll know whether a collaboration with him is possible. As artistes our spirits should be in unison so that the collabo can come to fruition. I’m free to do one with him and it’ll be great for us to do that. I’ve an upcoming album set for release next year and it’ll be great for him and I to have a song together on it,” said Madlela.

The show will be held a day before Skyz Metro FM’s Umcimbi Wabantu and Madlela who is billed to perform there, urged all rhumba and sungura fans to come to it.

“There are two shows. The show with Macheso is for people who love rhumba music and sungura. I want those who love Macheso and Madlela to come in their numbers on September 6. On the following daySeptember 7 they should also come when we are performing at Umcimbi Wabantu,” said Madlela.