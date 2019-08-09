Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ head coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu says he is worried about the recovery of some of his key players ahead of a crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie against Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Kick off is at 1PM.

Bosso have had a tight fixture schedule that has seen them playing two games in four days following a two-week sabbatical.

They played Chapungu on Wednesday and now await in-form army side Black Rhinos tomorrow with limited time to prepare.

The trio of Prince Dube, Peter Muduhwa and Nqobizitha Masuku, who featured for the Warriors last Sunday and played the full 90 minutes against Chapungu on Wednesday, will be playing their third game in seven days if selected tomorrow.

“The approach doesn’t change, we need to come here and grind a result. I’m however, worried about the recovery of some of the players. Dube is 22 and I’m hopeful that he can make it. Masuku does not have age on his side so his legs may be too heavy. I’m sure Muduhwa can soldier on. All the same I’m worried the players will need good recovery to give their best. We will need to dig deep to ensure the boys fully recover for this game,” said Mpofu who recorded his first win since taking over the reins from Madida Ndlovu with a 1-0 victory over Chapungu on Wednesday.

The win took Bosso’s points’ tally to 20 and also ensured that they move into 11th position on the league table, ending a three-game winless streak. It was only Bosso’s fourth win of the season.

Army side Black Rhinos however, have emerged as the dark horses in the Premiership title race. They are third on the log, only two points off leaders FC Platinum after 17 games. They are presently in top form and their visit to Bulawayo sets the tone for what promises to be a mouthwatering encounter.

Black Rhinos have roped in former Chapungu striker Osbourne Mukuradare and re-registered Malvern Mekiwa, who couldn’t be part of the side due to injury at the start of the season.

They have also taken on board Wisdom Mutasa on loan from Manica Diamonds. But the trio of left-back Farai Banda, striker Vincent Mhandu and goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira is expected to be out on work-related assignments starting next month.

Bosso have injury concerns of their own, with defender Tendai Ndlovu and winger Cleopas Kapupurika being doubts for tomorrow’s game. The game also comes too early for the return of right-back McClive Phiri.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Highlanders vs Black Rhinos,

ZPC Kariba vs Chicken Inn FC, Bulawayo Chiefs vs Chapungu, Yadah vs Hwange, TelOne vs Herentals

Sunday: Manica Diamonds vs Caps United, Dynamos vs Mushowani Stars

Wednesday: Ngezi Platinum vs Triangle United,

FC Platinum vs Harare City