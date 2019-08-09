By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Vice Chairperson, Job ‘Wiwa’ Sikhala, has disowned social media accounts that were allegedly created in his name by state security agents to dish out ‘unintelligible violence pronouncements’ meant to get him charged.

Sikhala who is currently facing charges of subversion has told Zim Morning Post that he does not own any Twitter or Facebook account and anyone following them is deceived.

The Twitter account purported to be his is @JobWiwaSikala and has 2 500 followers while the facebook account has 5 700 followers.

“It has been brought to my attention that a Twitter account has been created in my purported name.”

“I would like to make it known to everyone that I don’t run any Twitter account or a Facebook page and anyone following them is deceived by the enemies of progress. What should inform the public is that, this masquerade cannot even spell my surname properly in this fake account,” he said.

Sikhala said the fake twitter account was created by state security agents on August 8 with the aim of tarnishing his name through violence pronouncements.

“This fake account was created on the 8th of August and my suspicion is that, it was created by the state security agents to dish out unintelligible violence pronouncements to try and find fault on my person. I am not running any Twitter account or intending to open one in the near future.”

“All Twitter handle accounts running in my name are fake and no one should follow them hoping that they are following myself,” he said

The charges against Sikhala stem from a video that circulated on social media, in which he was seen and heard telling supporters at a weekend rally.

“We are going to take the fight to the doorsteps of Emmerson Mnangagwa. We are going to overthrow him before 2023. That is not a joke.” Zim Morning Post