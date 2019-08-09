Telecel has once again reviewed their tariffs for international voice calls upwards. POTRAZ recently approved changes in the cost of bundles and voice tariffs the effect has seen network operators change how much they charge for tariffs left, right and centre.

Econet has increased the price of data bundles. NetOne actually did so earlier and now Telecel has increased the cost of international calls.

