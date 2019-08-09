We haven’t seen many new exciting features from WhatsApp in a long time. After the company’s busy 2018 which saw the introduction of video calls, group calls and stickers among many other interesting features, 2019 has been much slower.

A new feature that has been hinted at is a boomerang video loop – similar to the one in Instagram- coming to the application.

Just like Instagram, WhatsApp is developing their own Boomerang feature, a functionality that allows to loop a video.

The option will be available in the Video Type panel (the same that allows the user to convert a video to GIF) when the video is less than 7 seconds, and it can be used to easily create a boomerang of your videos, to send to your contacts and as status update. WABetainfo

whatsappboomerang

Dark mode update

The feature is not as big as the dark mode users have been clamouring for but WABetaInfo also gave an update on that via Twitter. The leakster said the feature is 95% ready on iOS whilst on Android, it’s lagging behind at 75%.

The Dark Mode is almost ready on iOS (about 95%): only a few parts of the app are still white (for example Business’ Contact Info cells).

The night mode on Android still needs changes in the chat screen and in some sections (about 75%). I don’t know any release date. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 6, 2019

The slow Android development is nothing new at this point as we saw Touch ID support for iOS devices months ago but the feature hasn’t made an appearance for Android.